Stainless steel case with a green (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with crystals. White (crystal pave) dial with black hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Tonneau case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Elegant Series. Fashion watch style. Christian Van Sant Elegant Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch CV4821G.