Elena + Lucy Nausea Relief Bracelets - M - Also in: S, L

Want to look like you\'re heading out to lunch in the city, rather than treating nausea? Nothing tops our Manhattan collection, featuring genuine leather Blisslets. The leather bracelet covers a super soft inner elastic that applies acupressure to your wrist. Wear them together for stylish nausea relief. Or, wear the inner elastic alone for maximum comfort and water resistance, without the leather cover. The best part? You can also wear the leather bracelet alone as a gorgeous accessory, long after you\'re feeling better. The Elena and Lucy set pairs our bold chevron elastic with our warm honey leather Blisslet.