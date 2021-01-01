Lovers + Friends Elena Shirt in Orange. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) Lovers + Friends Elena Shirt in Orange. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Front snap button closure. Boucle fabric. Please note shade is a neon hue. Item not sold as set. LOVF-WS2151. LFOW302 U21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.