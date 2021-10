Snake-embossed Italian leather brings fresh dimension to a stacked-heel boot that channels a subtly Western aesthetic. A water-resistant finish and grippy rubber sole add all-season versatility while the pillowy memory-foam footbed with arch support provides extra comfort. 3 1/2" heel (size 7) 15" shaft; 15 1/2" calf circumference Side zip closure Memory foam cushioning Arch support Leather upper and lining/leather and rubber sole Made in Brazil Women's Shoes