From ganesh chaturthi apparel

Elephant Headed Hindu God | Ganapati | Ganesh Chaturthi Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Are you celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesh? This design is perfect for anyone who follows and studies Hinduism. Great for men, women and kids! Heading to a festival, this will be perfect to wear while celebrating. This is a great design for anyone who either worships or just appreciates the Hindu religion and the Almighty Deity. Express your spirituality freely. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com