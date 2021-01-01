L'AGENCE Eletta Collarless Blazer

Streamlined blazer with a collarless neckline for a modern finish. Collarless Long sleeves Button waist closure Waist welt pockets Viscose/rayon Dry clean Imported of Imported fabric SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, LAgence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Angeles-based label delivers feminine collections that are both timeless and versatile. In 2015, the label launched a denim line in a range of sleek, impeccably tailored cuts. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > L'agence > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'AGENCE. Color: Daphne Blue. Size: 6.