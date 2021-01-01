Hydro Flask Elevate Series 20 oz. Wide Mouth Flex Sip Bottle, Black

TECHNOLOGY: Double wall vacuum insulation Color Last™ powder coat is dishwasher safe, and your bottle stays slip-free and colorful keeps hot beverages hot up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold and refreshing for 24 hours TempShield™ protected sweat-free finish and keeps your drinks colder and hotter for longer Pro grade kitchen 18/8 stainless steel delivers lightweight durability FEATURES: Smooth flow opening makes drinking any temperature liquids easy to sip Flex strap promotes comfortable and easy transport Durable, powder-coated design Reliably transport and drink with a leak proof lid Stainless-steel collar and curved bottom-edge radius Top rack dishwasher safe SPECS: Volume: 20 oz. (592mL) Diameter: 2.9 in. Height: 9.3 in. Weight: 13.2 oz.