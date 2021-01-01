GoFit Elevated Chin Up Station, No Screw – Strength Training Pull Up Bar for Doorway

Perform multiple exercises either in a doorframe or on a floor, making it the complete system! Perform sit ups, pushups, and dips when mounted low or placed on the floor. Constructed of molded steel and painted with durable enamel, the GoFit Elevated Chin Up Station is built to last. The three foam handle grips help secure a tight hold while exercising. Using only leverage and gravity to stand strong, the GoFit Elevated Chin Up Station can be easily mounted and removed with no screws or other tools necessary! Mount GoFit’s Elevated Chin Up Station in most standard-sized doorways measuring 32” to 34” with 2”-6” moldings and at least 1/2 “ depth. The padded tubing helps protect your doorframe. Includes one Elevated Chin Up Station with all assembly hardware, laminated exercise flip book, parts and assembly instructions Weight Limit: 300 Lbs