Cinq Sept Eli Embellished Shirt

Glamorous take on a classic button-up shirt, reimagined with a bead-embellished collar. Point collar Long sleeves Button cuffs Concealed button front Back box pleat Shirttail hem 69% cotton/27% nylon/4% spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by the radiant, magical hours between 5 and 7 PMwhich is what the label's French name translates tofounder Jane Siskin designs sophisticated, feminine pieces for both workweek and the weekend. The designer's silhouettes also play with volume and eye-catching trimmingsperfect for cocktails or a special night out. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Cinq Sept > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cinq Sept. Color: Ivory. Size: XXS.