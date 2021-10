The sculptural, orb-like silhouette of this timeless clutch is handcrafted by skilled artisans in a meticulous process that takes over 20 hours to complete. The seamless aerospace-grade aluminum shell in a protective coated finish is informed by the aerodynamic properties of racecars, while the interior is lined with hand-cut Italian lambskin and is spacious enough to fit your phone and the rest of your evening-out essentials. Mason-latch