Christian Louboutin - Christian Louboutin's brown leopard-print Elisa bag has a gleaming silver twist-lock on the front with ornate logo lettering inspired by ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics. The grained leather is shaped to a neat boxy silhouette with a front flap that opens to reveal a bright red interior in homage to the designer's iconic soles. Carry it from the chain strap or remove to hold it as a clutch.