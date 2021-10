Plush cushioning and targeted compression put comfort under every step in a pair of socks knit with left-and-right anatomical shaping for custom performance. They're made with post-consumer recycled materials to leave a smaller environmental footprint. Chafe-free seamless construction for comfort REPREVE(R) recycled polyester/nylon/spandex REPREVE recycled polyester is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles Machine wash, tumble dry