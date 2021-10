TLT (tapered lens technology) corrects distortion Anti-fog and scratch resistant coatings on all lenses 100% protection from UVA/UVB rays Gray - A gray lens tint providing true color perception for exact color definition. This lens creates a natural soothing effect on the eyes in bright and sunny conditions. Smith Elite lenses meet or exceed MilSpec standards for ballistic impact protection without compromising clarity or comfort. VLT=15%