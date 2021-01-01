Target Your Total BodyThe Stamina Elite Total Body Recumbent Bike will take you on a more efficient, more effective ride. Engineered to broaden the traditional target of cycling, the Elite Total Body Recumbent Bike does exactly what its name declares: it works your entire body. The exercise bike also lets you drive your heart rate to peak levels – earning the metabolism-boosting benefits of a heart-thumping cardio routine. The padded seat and seatback are designed to place you in a semi-reclined position, letting you comfortably tone and strengthen all the major muscles in your hips, thighs and buttocks. For a strenuous upper-body workout, the Elite Total Body Recumbent Bike is equipped with rotating handlebars that work your arms, shoulders, and back while your hands pedal. You can also measure your progress and keep your motivation with the built-in, battery-powered electric monitor, which displays speed, calories burned, distance and heartbeats per minute. Personalized WorkoutsStamina recognizes that no one knows your body like you do, so we’ve built the Elite Total Body Recumbent Bike for quick and easy adjustments. From the resistance and intensity of your ride to the handrail position, this stationary bike is yours to personalize. The quick-adjust tension knob lets you select any of eight resistance levels to ramp up or scale down your output, without interrupting your workout. Because the heavy-weighted flywheel resistance and belt drive train is designed for on-the-fly adjustments, the bike maintains smooth pedaling at any setting. Faster ResultsAs enjoyable as cycling is, you’re not in it just for the fun. You’re dedicated to hitting your personal goals for a stronger, healthier body. The Elite Total Body Recumbent Bike can help you reach that healthy destination – faster. Professional trainers count stationary cycling among the most effective low-impact aerobic exercises for increasing metabolism, indicating that the recumbent bike can actually let you burn calories and fat more efficiently. And with reduced impact on your joints, recumbent bikes offer a lifelong form of exercise. Supported by müüvThis product also includes free access to müüv, the smart audio coaching app. müüv helps you move 500+ minutes per month with the right mix of cardio, strength, and flexibility for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. You’ll get smart audio coaching that is personalized to you, progresses for you, and is fun to do. The all-in-one app comes with a follow-along assembly video, personalized workouts tailored to the equipment you own, and an ad-free music listening experience from iHeartRadio. Download the müüv app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play store. Tip: To maximize the effectiveness of your ride, work within your target heart rate zone: 70% to 85% of your maximum heart rate.