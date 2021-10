A vitamin- amp; emollient-enriched mascara Features a long-wearing amp; water-resistant formula Easily coats lashes to separate, extend amp; intensify their appearance Rich in vitamins to provide amplified volume amp; lift Contains emollient-packed olive amp; rice bran esters to promote long, healthy looking lashes Boasts a unique push-up tip to lift amp; curl for an instant false-lash effect Leaves no clumps, flakes or smudges