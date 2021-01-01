Bella-Vita Leopard Po Elizabeth Comfort Ornamented Loafers

Bella-Vita Elizabeth Comfort Ornamented Loafers. Elizabeth from Bella Vita is a traditional loafer with a twist. The construction is classic, but the ring ornament gives it a fresh look. Pair the Elizabeth with jeans and a blazer or mix it up by adding them to a midi dress. Whatever you choose to outfit them with you can't go wrong as loafers are simply timeless. The loafer gives you the comfort of a sneaker, but with a more polished look. Yet another plus, this style is seasonless and can be worn year-round.