From vagabond house
Elk Head Stoneware Bowl Larger
Add some Lodge style when you entertain with Vagabond House\'s unique Pewter Elk Embellished Stoneware Serving Bowl. Crafted from lustrous fine stoneware, the bowl is double-glazed by hand and twice fired. A pewter rim encircles the bowl, supporting with a deeply detailed Elk head embellishment, hand-cast in pure luxury grade pewter. The detailed Elk figural displays a full rack of majestic antlers. This is the larger bowl of 2 sizes offered, perfect for large side portions or an entrée suitable for bowl service. All Vagabond House table products are 100% food safe and comply with FDA standards.