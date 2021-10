Rugged style defines a smart belt crafted from Trask. Premium Norwegian elk leather construction. Antiqued brass buckle offers a secure fit and masculine appeal. Leather lined. Width measures 1 3/8. Made in U.S.A. Measurements: Width: 1 1 4 in First Hole Length: 39 in Last Hole Length: 43 in Weight: 5.8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 42. Please note that measurements may vary by size.