retrofete Ella Dress in Lavender. - size XS (also in S) retrofete Ella Dress in Lavender. - size XS (also in S) 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. One-shoulder styling. Detachable velvet belt with sequin accents. ROFR-WD200. SS20-2110. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.