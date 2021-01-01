Ella Jean Shorts - Optic White - 10 - Also in: 16, 4, 12, 14, 18, 8, 6, 2

Keep your hemlines short and your days long! NYDJ\'s Ella Women\'s Denim Shorts With Side Slits are that perfect short you didn\'t even know you were searching for, but now you can\'t live without. Wear them through all the hottest days and nights and let the compliments roll in. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves, so you can look, feel and wear a size smaller. Finished with classic five-pocket styling, a zip and button fly and side slits at the hem.