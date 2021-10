Size: 32” x 52” x 38” in with extra-wide 24” seat Low 6” step-in threshold and a textured slip resistant floor, 2 grab bars 14 Jet Hydrotherapy System has an intensity control dial, in-line water heater and ozone sterilization Infusion Microbubble Therapy helps exfoliate and hydrate your skin Thermostatic Control Valve with antiscald feature keeps water at consistent temperature, Weight: 150.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ella's Bubbles