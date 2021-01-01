Elle Boyshort - Black - M - Also in: XS, L, XL, S

Full coverage that looks gorgeous, and feels even better. Perfect for a night in (on the sofa), or a night out (with a cocktail dress), the elle classic boyshort will add a sweet-and-sultry look to a wildy soft, comfortable fit-so you can always flaunt your best assets, and elevate your lingerie drawer. We love our LUELLE panties and want them to last forever, because we use exceptionally high-end mesh normally reserved for luxury lingerie we always and only hand wash our LUELLE and they dry in a few hours.