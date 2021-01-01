Bearpaw Elle Short

The suede BearpawÂ® Elle Short slip-on boot goes perfect with shorts, dresses, and jeans any time of year. Sheepskin lining regulates body temperature to keep your feet warm and dry. Sheepskin footbed provides additional softness while reducing foot fatigue. Stylish rubber outsole is lightweight and flexible for confident walking. NeverWet technology provides a barrier against moisture while still allowing breathability. This product contains real fur from Sheep. Fur Origin: China. Real Fur has been artificially dyed and treated. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 14 oz Circumference: 15 1 2 in Shaft: 9 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.