The classic 12" tall boot silhouette is now crafted from suede with a toasty genuine shearling lining. Sizing: Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up. M=medium width. Round toe. Suede construction. Treated with NeverWet(R) technology. Pull-on. Genuine shearling lining. Comfort footbed. Approx. 12" shaft height, 14" opening circumference. Imported Suede upper, genuine shearling (origin: China) lining, rubber sole