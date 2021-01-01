From panache

Elle Tribal Fold-Over Bikini Bottom

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Designed with superior construction for the fuller busted woman, Panache swimwear offers comfortable support and lift without sacrificing fashion forward style. , Style Number: SW0877-S20 Look chic in this tribal print low rise bikini bottom, Fold-over waistband for different levels of coverage, Creora Highclo combats chlorine for long-lasting fit, Stretch, fully-lined microfiber ALLPlusSize,Average Figure,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,NotMaternity,Bikini,BikiniHipster,Lined,Chlorine Resistant,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Superior Drying,Swimwear

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com