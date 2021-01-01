Larroude Ellee Boot in Green. - size 8 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Larroude Ellee Boot in Green. - size 8 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Patent leather upper with leather sole. Made in Brazil. Leather lining. Side zipper closure. Pointed toe with oversized bow accent. Approx 45mm/ 1.75inch heelApprox 150mm/ 6 inch shaft. LROU-WZ51. ELLEE. Founded by former Barneys Fashion Director Marina Larroude in 2020, Larroude is a new brand of footwear that believes fashion is here to bring sparkle and joy into our everyday lives. Designed for every woman, the collection of statement-making heels, boots, sandals, and slides never compromises on design, fit, and quality. Made with love in Brazil, Larroude works exclusively with partners that aim to reduce any environmental pollution. The leather components of each shoe follows sustainable practices and are Gold certified by the Leather Working Group. All packaging is made of 100% recyclable material to continue sustainable growth.