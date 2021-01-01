Ellen Notched Neckband Merino Wool Sweater - 3 - Also in: 1, 0, 2

We combined the ease of a sweatshirt with the fine knitting and finishing details of a luxurious sweater and created the essential wardrobe piece. The yarn is pure Merino Wool from one of the most renowned mills in Italy. Merino has anti-bacterial natural properties, cools when the weather is hot, and warms when the temperature is cold making it the perfect year-round yarn. The quality we have chosen can be machine-washed, tumble dried, and is Total Easy Care Woolmark certified. The sweater has a relaxed fit, a soft touch, and beautiful finishings that make it perfectly casual, luxurious, and elevated. The medium weight is ideal for layering or transitioning between seasons. Wrinkle and odor resistant, wear it in flight, down the slopes, or simply to lounge around. Content: 100% Merino wool Easy care instructions: - Wash inside out using the delicates machine cycle with cold water and like colors - Tumble dry on delicate with no heat or lay flat to air dry; use cold iron if necessary Made in Romania of Italian yarn