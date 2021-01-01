retrofete Elliana Dress in Metallic Neutral, Nude. - size XS/S (also in M/L) retrofete Elliana Dress in Metallic Neutral, Nude. - size XS/S (also in M/L) 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Semi-sheer loose knit crochet fabric embellished with reflective sequins. Straps crisscross in back. ROFR-WD163. SS21-3796. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.