C. Wonder Ellie Quilted Shoulder Bag

Explore the colorful, chic & modern world of C. Wonder. Discover smart, sophisticated and effortless styles for work and play…see the wonder of it all. The Ellie Shoulder Bag is made of Vegan Leather with a beautiful quilt design from top to bottom. This bag is perfect for your everyday use! Featuring a back slip pocket for your phone, interior slip pockets for your belongings, and a removeable shoulder strap for dual hold, this bag has you covered wherever you go! Dimensions: 4" D x 9.5" W x 6.5 " H