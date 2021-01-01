Sunshine Ellie Tab Side Bikini Bottom

A unique collection that celebrates bold feminine style, Swim Systems adds dynamic detail and sexy modern extras to classic fits. In a range of sizes, colors and prints, these dazzling designs offer comfort, support and figure-flattering flair., Style Number: B309-SUNSH Make a splash in this chic low-rise swim bottom, Shirred sides with elastic waistband, Smooth, stretch microfiber Average Figure,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,SwimSystemsSunshine,Bikini,BikiniHipster,Hipster,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Swimwear