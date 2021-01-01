Camila Coelho Elliot Shirt Dress. - size XS (also in XXS) Camila Coelho Elliot Shirt Dress. - size XS (also in XXS) 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Front button closure. Breast pocket. Button cuffs. Imported. COEL-WD123. CCD309 S21. Camila Coelho's namesake collection is as bright as the Brazilian sun. The beauty and fashion entrepreneur wanted to create a label that reflects her roots: she was born in Brazil, and lived there until she moved to the States at fourteen. With bold palettes and sexy matching sets, her pieces evoke the feeling of lingering over a caipirinha in Fernando de Noronha or dancing in the colorful streets of Salvador. It's an elevated line for all the girls out there who dream big. More than anything, the Camila Coelho Collection empowers women to be both strong and glamorous; to take on the world in vibrant style, and have fun doing so.