The breezy floral patterned Eloise bloue is a versatile wardrobe staple that can be dressed up for the office, or made casual when grabbing drinks with friends. 26" length (size S) Split neck Long sleeves with button cuffs Front button closure Curved hem 60% rayon, 40% viscose Hand wash, line dry Imported Model Stats: 5'10" height; 34" bust; 27" waist; 35" hips. Model is wearing size S.