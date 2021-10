Free-Flowing Palazzo Style Pant Extra long palazzo pants in double layers of 100% Double Silk Georgette, featuring wide leg openings, inseam side pockets and elasticated waistband to ensure a comfortable fit. This versatile, flowing pant can be worn as easily with a flat sandal on vacation as they can be with a boot or sneakers. The Frances Shell, Lucy Cami, or Giselle Tunic are the perfect compliment.