L'AGENCE Eloise Pump in Green. - size 9 (also in 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 9.5) L'AGENCE Eloise Pump in Green. - size 9 (also in 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 9.5) Kid suede upper and sole. Made in Spain. Kid suede comfort insole. Pointed toe with stiletto heel. Approx 83mm/ 3.25 inch heel. LAGR-WZ13. LA1003. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.