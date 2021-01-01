Elsa Lace Tunic

The Elsa tunic features a flattering neckline overlaid with lace in the front and back for feminine style that can easily go from day to night. The long sleeve tunic has a single button closure in the back and a chic hi-lo hemline. Suitable for out for lunch with friends, a day at the office or a lovely romantic evening. Long Sleeve, Hi-Lo Tunic. Single Back Button Closure. Round Neckline. Material: 96% Rayon, 4% Elastane. Color: Black. Closure: Back Button. Machine wash separately, delicate cycle. Do not bleach. Hang to dry. Do not dry clean. #9545 - Black9545 Machine wash delicate separate 30c flat to dry no dry clean