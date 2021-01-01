Elsie Wide Leg Ankle Jeans - Langly Indigo - 28 - Also in: 34, 29, 33, 30, 32, 27, 25, 26

Designed in a trendsetting silhouette and created from the highest quality denim, NYDJ\'s Elsie Wide Leg Ankle Jeans exude playful confidence. Our unique Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for a smoother fit. Finished with a zip and button fly and five-pocket styling. These jeans are part of L\'éffrontée from STATEMENT NYDJ™, a fashion-forward collection of bold styles in premium fabrications. Please reference the size guide for appropriate sizing.