DV Dolce Vita Elssa

Keep your feet comfy warm and in sleek style with the DV by Dolce Vita Elssa boots. High shaft with padded collar. Wrap around buckle closure detail. Cushioned footbed for all day comfort. Flexible rubber traction outsole. Manmade upper, lining, and insole. Durable manmade outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Circumference: 13 in Shaft: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.