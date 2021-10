Do you love your employment as a nursing in the home and like to help people with dementia? Then this is the right care work wear for work trousers, tunic (slip-on tunic), shoes and gowns. Are you just becoming a professional training and want to start after all exams and flash cards? Then get this funny outfit: I don't scream. I'm the elderly care girl. We're talking so loud. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem