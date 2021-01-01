Miaou Elvis Pant in Nude. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Miaou Elvis Pant in Nude. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 64% viscose 28% nylon 8% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Elastic waistband. Front ruched detail. Lightweight jersey fabric. Item not sold as set. 14 at the knee breaks to 19 at the leg opening. MAOU-WP11. 1009-CL-ND. Miaou is a collection of women's ready-to-wear popularized by designer Alexia Elkaim's coveted high-rise denim with a universally-flattering fit. Inspired by vintage flea market finds and 90's glam supermodels, Miaou brings in the effervescence of Paris, the casual chicness of New York, and the cool factor of Los Angeles - all cities where Elkaim was raised. The collection balances playful prints, sexy tailoring and mid-century French bombshell aesthetics for a hip and youthful retro-romantic vibe.