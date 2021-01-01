L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm Rinse Treatment, 8.5 fl. oz.

Hair that's worth it, is worth repairing. L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 strengthening system of shampoo, conditioner, and treatments fights the 5 signs of damage: weak, fried, brittle, tangled, and split-ends. Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo repairs damaged hair without the weigh down, Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner creates a perfect synergy with the Repairing Shampoo combining intense care with lightness, Total Repair 5 Power Restore Multi-Use Treatment acts as a leave-in conditioner, rinse-out mask, and co-wash helping fortify hair to strengthen against future damage, Total Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm rinse-out mask deeply conditions and reinforces hair, and Total Repair 5 Protein Recharge leave-in conditioner helps recharge strength and protect against up to up to 450° heat. *Vs. non-conditioning Shampoo. Packaging May Vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.