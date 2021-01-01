From west coast jewelry

Elya Women\'s 18k Polished Initial Pendant Necklace - X - Also in: Z, M, C, T, F, E, G, Y, S, J, P, K, A, I, V, H, W, B, N, O, R, L, D, Q, U

$20.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

The length of the necklace is 18 inches

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com