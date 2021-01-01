The Citizen Watches EM0790-55N Citizen Ceci watch features a stainless steel case and mesh bracelet with a deployment clasp closure and mother-of-pearl dial face. Three-hand analog display with E031 quartz movement. Using the most advanced technology in watch making, the Eco-Drive technology never needs a battery. Dial face features diamond hour markers and brand name. Spherical sapphire crystal window. Splash resistant up to 5 ATM/50 meters. Presentation box included. Made in Japan. Citizen Watch offers a five-year limited manufacturer's warranty on all their products. For more information, please visit their website and see the Service Information section. Measurements: Case Height: 32 mm Case Width: 32 mm Case Depth: 9 mm Band Width: 15 mm Band Circumference/Length: 8 1 4 in Weight: 2 oz