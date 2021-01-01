geckobrands Embark 10 L Waterproof Drawstring Backpack, 10L, Mahi Geckoflage

TECHNOLOGY: Waterproof materials keep essentials protected and dry in rainy or snowy conditions FEATURES: Lightweight backpack does not wear you out Backpack actually collapses to fit in the palm of your hand for simple storage Includes chest clip to keep cords on your shoulders for a custom fit and feel Engineered with 210D ripstop polyester which delivers tough durability wherever you go Interior polyurethane coating to keep the weight light while protecting what’s inside from outside elements Comfortable and adjustable drawstrings Packs easily like a shirt anywhere SPECS: Weight: .5 lbs Capacity: 10 L