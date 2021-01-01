DOLCE & GABBANA 60MM Embellished Butterfly Sunglasses

Sophisticated butterfly silhouette with lattice work and pearlized embellishment defines the label's opulent glamour. 100% UV protection Gradient lenses Adjustable nose pads Cloth and case included Metal/plastic Made in Italy SIZE 60mm lens width 15mm bridge width 140mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Black Gold.