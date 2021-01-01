Emblem High Rise Cropped Legging - Black Coriander

Made from Koral Infinity Fabric™, constructed from LYCRA® Sport and LYCRA® Xtra Life fibers, our Emblem Infinity High Rise Cropped Legging offer compression with total flexibility. Cropped just above the ankle with color-blocked design and mesh details, this high-rise silhouette is quick-drying, chlorine, and color-fade resistant and won't lose its shape over time. Fits true to size, take your usual Koral sizing Recommended for High Performance Fabric 1: Energy - 74% Polyamide, 26% Sports Lycra Fabric 2: Infinity - 85% Polyamide, 15% Xtra Life Lycra® Sport Fabric 3: Open Mesh - 90% Polyamide, 10% Elastane Technology: Anti-Pilling, Chlorine Resistant, Color Absolute, Compression, H20, and Anti-Bacterial Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors, gentle cycle; No bleach; Tumble dry low. Ethically Made in the USA