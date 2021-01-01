Mugler Embossed Legging in Black 79% poly 14% polyurethane 7% elastane. Made in Portugal. Hand wash. Pull-on styling. Lightly padded with embossed detail throughout. Iridescent finish. Item not sold as a set. MUGL-WP18. 21S3PA0336673. About the designer: Originally founded by Thierry Mugler in the 1970s, current Creative Director Daivd Koma is staying true to the designer's original style by continuing to focus on clean, prominent cuts while showcasing the brand's signature prominent shoulders.