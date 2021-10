Crafted from Italian full-grain calfskin that's embossed with a crocodile-skin print the Bellport tote is bonded to sumptuous suede at the interior to achieve the perfect balance of soft pliancy and effortless structure. Designed with versatility in mind this spacious bag delivers two looks in one: a classic tote silhouette and a trapezoid-shaped silhouette which is achieved by looping the leather strap at the top right through the D-ring at the top left.