Embrace Wire-Free Bra

Sculptresse by Panache combines support, comfort and fit with styling that is feminine and figure flattering. Celebrate your curves with confidence in these fashionable styles specifically crafted for your shape!, Style Number: 10285 Find beauty & comfort in this wire-free, unlined bra, 4-part seamed cups with stretch lace for a custom fit, Back-adjustable stretch straps for the perfect fit, Convertible straps adjust to cross-back with J hook, 4 column, 4 row hook & eye closure, Stretch microfiber and lace