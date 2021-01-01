Valentino Embroidered & Sequin Top

Stripe pullover top featuring embroidered branding at chest and scattered sequin details. Crewneck Long sleeves Rib trim Pullover style 68% polyester/32% metallic Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Designer Rtw - Valentino > Valentino > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino. Color: Navy White. Size: XL.