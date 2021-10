Stand out from the crowd with this unique bucket-style shoulder bag from Peru's Lida Evaristo. The bag is crafted from top-quality brown leather and khaki-colored cotton canvas and features a hand-stitched medallion that is inspired by the embroidery of the Shipibo-Conibo peoples an indigenous group in the Amazonian rainforest. The fully-lined bag features a drawstring closure with leather tassels and an adjustable leather shoulder strap.